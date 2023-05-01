Shonen Jump: Why Was There No New Issue This Week?

A new week is here, and for many, that means a new round of manga chapters is on deck to read. After all, Weekly Shonen Jump makes the round at the start of each week, and U.S. readers are given their share of popular series by Sunday most of the time. However, Monday is now here with no chapters to show, but don't fret about Shueisha's publication. The anthology is fine; There was no new issue this week because of a major holiday in Japan.

Yes, that is right. Even manga creators get to take holiday breaks. While Shonen Jump does its best to avoid holiday hiatuses, it does have some notable absences. For instance, Golden Week is observed by Shueisha consistently, and that is why the magazine did not release a new issue on May 1st in Japan.

After all, Golden Week is well underway in Japan at this time. The week-long event takes place from April 29th to May 5th, so this latest issue release fell in the middle of those dates. During Golden Week, many schools and businesses are closed for holiday time. This includes entertainment sectors like manga, so Weekly Shonen Jump did not release anything new the other day.

Once Golden Week is done, you can expect Shueisha to go live with its next issue. Right now, the magazine's next update is slated to drop in about six days, and it will feature new chapters from hits like One Piece. Some other hit titles like Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia will take longer to come back. These two titles are taking breaks on top of this holiday gap, so Jujutsu Kaisen will be back in two issues. As for My Hero Academia, the manga will need about three issues to return to print.

If you want to keep up with all things Shonen Jump, the best way to access the publication is twofold. Viz Media offers real-time chapters with Japan through its Shonen Jump app. Shueisha also has its own digital library with Manga Plus, and that site can be accessed both stateside and across the globe.

What are you looking forward to reading in Shonen Jump when the magazine returns to shelves?