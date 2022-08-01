Marvel's Simu Liu Puts Digimon on the Map Thanks to an Anime Throwback

Simu Liu is no stranger to film and television, just ask any Marvel fan. The Hollywood star has been in the game for a while, and they were launched globally after Marvel Studios cast Liu to play Shang-Chi in the MCU. And over on social media, Liu is using his platform to get anime recommendations after giving Digimon the kind of shoutout it deserves.

As you can see below, the whole thing popped up on Twitter after Liu posted a message about Digimon. It seems like the hype around Digimon Survive got to the actor, and while they do not consider themselves a big anime fan, they are reconsidering their reputation all because of Agumon.

I have never considered myself to be a fan of anime... but then again I do recall full-on screaming the first time Agumon warp-digivolved into Wargreymon. That shit was the BEST.



So, I don't know; maybe I need to give it a chance. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) August 1, 2022

Of course, Liu is not alone in their take here. Agumon is a sort of mascot for Digimon, and it is because of the monster's popularity. Tai worked hard with his partner to level them up and unlock their various evolutions. Greymon might be Agumon's go-to power boost, but Wargreymon is a definite favorite. And if that transformation is good at one thing, it is converting people into Digimon fans.

Of course, Liu's call to anime fans has been met with all sorts of comments. Netizens are offering up their own recommendations to Liu ranging from Dragon Ball Z to Bungo Stray Dogs and more. So if the Marvel star is looking for more must-watch series, I'd like to take a moment and direct them to Jujutsu Kaisen.

