Digimon Adventure 02 Movie Reveals Its Older Heroes in New Promo

Digimon is back in the headlines thanks to its newest game release, but it won't be long before the anime comes back into focus. After all, the team at Toei Animation is working on a new movie for the IP, and it will focus on a special set of heroes. After all, Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is on the horizon, and a new poster has gone live showcasing its grown-up characters.

The artwork hit social media the other day after Digimon did a special livestream for fans. It was there fans got a peek at the leads for Digimon Adventure 02, and the kids you may remember from back in the day are adults now! As you can see below, everyone from Davis to Yolei and Ken are gathered in this shot. So if you have missed the second-gen Digimon gang, this film will be a must see.

Tomohisa Taguchi and Akatsuki Yamatoya, director and writer from Kizuna, are back!!



The cast of VAs from Kizuna are also back from Kizuna alongside with Megumi Ogata and Rie Kugimiya!!#Digimon pic.twitter.com/e5c9wU9rut — Kemonogami Tweets (@JP_Excelsior) July 30, 2022

According to the recent livestream, Digimon Adventure 02 will bring back its original voice actors as they reprised their roles in the Digimon Adventure Kizuna films. Reports have also confirmed two new characters will join the fray. Megumi Ogata will voice Rui Owada, a new chosen child who claims to be the first one ever approached by their Digimon partner. Rie Kugimiya will also join the franchise by way of Ukkomon, a new Digimon who is said to be key in Owada's backstory.

At this time, Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning lacks an official release date, but fans are hoping Toei Animation will release the movie in 2023. Currently, the company is overseeing the IP's latest series as Digimon Ghost Game premiered in October 2021.

