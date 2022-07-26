New Digimon Adventure 02 Movie Title Released

Digimon is in the headlines this week thanks to its upcoming game release, but that is not the only thing keeping the franchise afloat. As always, anime fans are eyeing the series' next project, and it just so happens to involve the Digimon Adventure 02 family. The gang is coming back for a special movie, and now, we have learned that the feature will be titled.

The update surfaced by accident as Digimon let the secret fly ahead of its DigiFes stream, and the fan page With the Will managed to capture the whoops. It was there the movie's producer accidentally showed off part of its storyboards. And rather than move the camera away from the blip, the pre-stream zoomed in to reveal the film's title is Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning.

It seems the team went with the flub without much issue once the official DigiFes stream began. After all, the team including producer Kinoshita teased fans with some redacted plot information. Part of these teasers included a blacked-out page from the film's script and even a storyboard sketch of a busy ramen bar.

Clearly, the team is working hard on this new Digimon project, and fans are eager to see where Digimon takes its 02 stars. After all, the protagonists never quite nabbed the popularity the kids of Digimon Adventure mustered. Still, fans of Digimon Adventure 02 are ride-or-die for the gang, and this new movie could give the kids the spark they've needed. So as more details go live about this film, you can bet ComicBook will be covering it!

What do you think of this next Digimon film so far? Are you excited to see the 02 kids make a comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.