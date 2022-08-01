Digimon Goes Big With New Life-Sized Chibimon Plush

Digimon has been around for ages, and the nostalgic series is back in the headlines right now thanks to some special releases. If you did not know, the IP welcomed a long-awaited game this month, and all eyes are on the next Digimon Adventure movie. And when it comes to goodies, well – it turns out Digimon is going big thanks to a wild life-sized plushie.

The update comes from the Digimon team itself as they confirmed Chibimon is getting a life-sized stuffed plush. The monster, which is also known as DemiVeemon, will be the first 1:1 scale collectible to join this new plush line. Pre-orders for the piece just launched in Japan and will continue to the end of August.

Pre-orders start in Japan on July 30 and last through the end of August, with shipping estimated for March 2023. It costs 11,000 Japanese yen or roughly $82 USD. pic.twitter.com/OainmBbZZe — PokéJungle: Gen IX (@pokejungle) July 29, 2022

And for those wanting to buy the piece? Well, you better save up. It turns out Digimon will retail the figure for a little over $80 USD before shipping and handling.

Of course, Chibimon is a perfect monster to test out this life-sized initiative. The character is a baby dragon, after all. Digimon fans will know the monster begins as Chibomon which is little more than a wisp before Veemon is unlocked. The evolutionary line goes on to include ExVeemon and Veedramon amongst others. So if you want to bring Chibimon home, you can surely find this plush secondhand online once orders ship out next March.

What do you think of this adorable Digimon plush? Which other monsters from the franchise need a 1:1 makeover? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.