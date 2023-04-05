Skip & Loafer Has One of Anime's Cutest Openings Ever: Watch

If you are looking for a new romance to wreck your life, well – the spring anime season has what you need. This month, a new cour kicked off in Japan, and it has brought quite a few new shows to light. One of these happens to be Skip & Loafer, a long-awaited rom-com starring two dorky high schoolers. And now, the anime is responsible for giving us one of the cutest openings of all time.

As you can see below, the opening comes courtesy of DMM Pictures as the studio helped oversee Skip & Loafer with P.A. Works. The cute opening was shared to celebrate the anime's premiere and honestly? The fandom's reaction is rightfully obsessed. Skip & Loafer looks like one of those enduring romances in the vein of Kimi no Todoke, and this opening proves its love interests are perfect for one another.

After all, the opening for Skip & Loafer includes a full-blown dance sequence between its leads. If that does not scream true love then what does? DMM Pictures didn't have to do any crazy animation to make this opening a smash hit, but its attention to detail shines. So with just a simple opening, the Skip & Loafer anime has become a must-watch for anime fans everywhere.

If you are not familiar with Skip & Loafer, the series began as a manga under Misaki Takamatsu. The manga is licensed by Seven Seas Entertainment in the United States, and now, the Skip & Loafer anime can be found on Crunchyroll. As for its story, you can check out the official synopsis of Skip & Loafer below before you check out the spring hit!

"Excellent student Iwakura Mitsumi has always dreamt about leaving her small town, going to a prestigious university, and making positive change in the world. But she's so focused on reaching her goals that she's not prepared for the very different (and overwhelming) city life that awaits her in a Tokyo high school. Luckily, she makes fast friends with Shima Sousuke, a handsome classmate who's as laid-back as she is over-prepared. Can this naive country girl make it big in Tokyo with Sousuke by her side?"

