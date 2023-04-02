Scott Pilgrim Star Chris Evans Breaks Silence on Its Anime Series

Oh yeah, it is happening. After years of teasing and wishing, the team behind Scott Pilgrim is gearing up for a comeback. Just a few days ago, Netflix announced it is teaming up with the Scott Pilgrim team to create a full-blown anime. Much of the cast in Scott Pilgrim vs The World will reprise their roles for the Netflix original. And now, star Chris Evans has just addressed the big comeback.

This weekend, Evans appeared before fans at C2E2, and it was there ComicBook listened in as the actor addresses Scott Pilgrim: The Anime. According to the star, the entire movie cast was game to join the Netflix anime, and there was zero hesitation to sign on.

"Recently, [director] Edgar [Wright] and [creator] Bryan [Lee O'Malley], they wrote – that email chain is alive too. It never goes cold for too long – they said, "We're doing a cartoon. You guys in?" And everybody was like, "Sure, yeah, no prob. Not even a question." Like not even a hesitation. Truly everyone jumped in without a thought. So I'm excited to do that," the actor shared.

If you are familiar with the live-action take on Scott Pilgrim, you will know Evans appeared in Wright's film as Lucas Lee. The character was one of Ramona Flowers' evil exes, and Evans pulled off the tough guy role with ease. He was joined on screen by a slew of celebrity powerhouses such as Anna Kendrick and Aubrey Plaza. And yes, a good number of those stars are returning for this Netflix anime. You can read up on the full cast below for all the details!

Currently, we have no info on when Scott Pilgrim: The Anime will go live, but Netflix is working on the show with anime studio Science SARU. Abel Gongora is directing the series while O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski will act as writers, executive producers, and showrunners. Wright will also serve as an executive producer on the anime alongside Michael Bacall as they directed Scott Pilgrim vs The World in 2010.

Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim



Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers



Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel



Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells



Chris Evans as Lucas Lee



Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim



Brie Larson as Envy Adams



Alison Pill as Kim Pine



Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers



Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram



Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves



Johnny Simmons as Young Neil



Mark Webber as Stephen Stills



Mae Whitman as Roxie Richter



Ellen Wong as Knives Chau



