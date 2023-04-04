Manga Poll Reveals Which Series Fans Need an Anime ASAP

The manga industry is booming these days, and of course, that means more eyes are on the anime world as well. The intertwined industries have fed off the other for decades, and they are eating good nowadays. When it comes to sales, both markets are living large, and a recent poll has gone live showcasing what anime titles fans want to see ASAP.

The information comes straight from Anime Japan as the event was held at the end of March. It was there fans were polled about their favorite manga and which series needed an anime stat. Now, the results are live, and the top ten picks might surprise you.

According to the poll, Ninja to Gokudo came in tenth place while Tsuiraku JK to Haijin Kyoshi came ahead. Junket Bank by Ikko Tanaka ranked in eighth while creators Plutus and Spoon nabbed seventh place with Aru Hi, Ohime-sama ni Natteshimatta Ken ni Tsuite. Fifth place was given to Giant Ojo-sama while Dareka Yume Da to Itte Kure came after. And as for the top four picks, you can read them below:

1 – Hyperinflation

2 – Ice Castle Wall

3 – Nito no Tezuka no Nichijo

4 – Waka-chan wa Kyo mo Azatoi

If some of these series leave you drawing blanks, don't be worried! A number of these titles are not available in English in any official capacity. However, some of these picks have caught the eye of international fans. For instance, Hyperinflation is a popular read under Shueisha as it tells the story of a boy with the ability to generate cash with a snap of his fingers. And as for other series like Ice Castle Wall, their availability through LINE apps has put them on the map.

Of course, there is also no denying different regions have different tastes in manga. Readers outside of Japan are on a delay in one way or another when it comes to emerging series if not because of a language barrier. It is always interesting to see what series readers in Japan are geeking over compared to readers in North America or Europe. And if their manga picks are on point, then some of these winners might get an anime before too long!

What do you make of these manga picks? Have you heard of any of these series...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.