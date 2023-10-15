Netflix's Skull Island Is Already Set for Season 2

The MonsterVerse is a vast place. From old-school titans to new MUTO, there is always something to fear in the franchise. Not long ago, the IP decided to branch out with its exploration of King Kong's early years. And according to the anime's creator, Skull Island is ready for a new season.

The update comes amid New York Comic Con after creator Brian Duffield answered a fan's question. When asked about the future of Skull Island, the creator said they wanted more for certain. This is why work on season two has gone the distance, but Skull Island has yet to secure a new season order.

According to Duffield, Skull Island season two is fully written. The only thing the team needs to get the show on the road is a season renewal. Netflix has yet to pass on word about Skull Island's fate. And as we all know, Netflix isn't all that forthright about the metrics it uses to cancel shows.

Of course, the reviews for Skull Island are nothing short of solid. The 2023 show was met with tons of praise, and its exploration of the MonsterVerse was a joy for fans. After all, Skull Island goes back to the 1990s and follows a group of explorers on the hunt for a friend. Their journey leads the team to Skull Island, and they learn just how perilous the island is. From huge bugs to dinosaurs, the strange land has it all, and that includes the titanic ape we know best as Kong.

Hopefully, Duffield and the rest of the Skull Island team get an update soon. There is no telling if or when the MonsterVerse anime will get a renewal. So in the meantime, you can watch Skull Island season one to prepare for what comes next.

