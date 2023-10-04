Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Prequel Announced

Godzilla and King Kong are already gearing up for their next Hollywood launch. If you did not know, the titans are set to team up in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The MonsterVerse movie will debut in 2024, and it plans to continue the duo's story from Godzilla vs. Kong. Now, we have learned the upcoming film has a prequel in the works, and Godzilla x Kong: The Hunted will be its name.

The information comes straight from Legendary Comics as a Kickstarter was launched for the prequel comic. Godzilla x Kong: The Hunted promises to follow everyone's favorite ape as he comes under fire. A trophy hunter will take center stage in this comic as they try to trap Kong, but as you can imagine, his mission will not go as planned.

"A twisted Skull Island trophy hunter baits his trap and sets his sights on the biggest game of all deep within the Hollow Earth in the official prequel graphic novel to the upcoming film Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," Legendary Comics describes the prequel.

(Photo: Legendary Comics)

According to the publisher, this comic is set to debut before Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire debuts in 2024. Fans will be able to pledge money through Kickstarter if they wish to acquire an exclusive hardcover edition of the prequel. Artist David Aja has been brought in to do the cover for the exclusive comic, so Godzilla fans will want to save up!

There is also another project being crowdfunded in this Kickstarter. Legendary Comics is raising money to print MonsterVerse Declassified. The comic will feature several fan-favorite titans from the MonsterVerse including one we've not yet met. "Discover the legends of four fan-favorite Titans – Doug, Behemoth, and Tiamat, plus one to-be-revealed Titan," the book's description reads.

"Join Bernie Hayes as he takes readers down the rabbit hole to reveal classified Monarch secrets and ancient monster myths in the first-ever Monsterverse anthology!"

When it comes to funding, you can donate any amount of money to this prequel campaign, but you need to give at least $15 USD to unlock a reward. You can check out the full donation details below and back the Kickstarter with your own donation here.

The Hunted Digital Bundle – $15 – Get the Godzilla x Kong: The Hunted graphic novel in PDF format and a digital wallpaper for your laptop, desktop, or mobile device!



Godzilla x Kong: The Hunted – $40 – Get the Kickstarter-exclusive hardcover Godzilla x Kong: The Hunted graphic novel, printed at 6.51"x10.1" – approximately 120 pages of content



Declassified Bundle – $75 – Get the Kickstarter-exclusive hardcover Godzilla x Kong: The Hunted AND Monsterverse Declassified graphic novels, both printed at 6.51"x10.1" and approximately 240 pages of content combined



Monarch Confidential Savings Bundle – $99 – These savings are for your eyes only! Get the Kickstarter-exclusive hardcover Godzilla x Kong: The Hunted AND Monsterverse Declassified graphic novels, with a Kickstarter-exclusive deluxe slipcase to house both books, a bookplate signed by Brian Buccellato and Drew Johnson, an 8.5"x11" pearlescent print of a Titan from the upcoming film, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, a set of 3 enamel pins by Hot Topic artist, M. Victoria Robado, along with 3 mystery pins of unrevealed titans from the upcoming film, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire!



The Hunted Retailer Tier – $100 – Verified retailers can get 5 copies of the Godzilla x Kong: The Hunted graphic novel and all unlocked stretch goal rewards! Comes with free shipping for retailers within the United States.



Confidential Savings Retailer Tier – $248 – Verified retailers can get 5 sets of the Monarch Confidential Savings Bundle reward tier! Comes with free shipping for retailers within the United States.



Original Commission By Drew Johnson – $500 – Get an original 11"x17" pencil and ink commission of any two characters from Monsterverse by Drew Johnson, who provided the art for The Hunted graphic novel. You can give direction* on who you'd like and what the art is (within reason) and you'll receive it with a simple background signed by Drew.



You Appear In The Hunted! – $1,500 – That's right – your likeness will appear in the Godzilla x Kong: The Hunted graphic novel and you will receive an 8"x10' giclee print of the page where you appear! Plus all items from the Monarch Confidential Savings Bundle.



