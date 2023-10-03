Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Shares New Promo Art

It won't be long now before Godzilla and King Kong reunite on the big screen. Thanks to the Legendary MonsterVerse, the two titans are set to team up in a 2024 feature. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will pick up where fans left off in Godzilla vs Kong, and now we've been treated to a new promo poster of the sequel.

As you can see below, the new artwork for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire appeared at a recent toy and merchandising convention. It was there attendees spotted the promo poster for the MonsterVerse's next film. With both its titans center stage, the purple-blue promo shows both monsters in motion as they no doubt prepare to showdown with an unseen threat.

New promo for ‘GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE’.



Releasing in theaters on April 12, 2024. pic.twitter.com/b31CE4VhHr — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) October 2, 2023

For those unfamiliar with the next MonsterVerse movie, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was ordered in March 2022 after Godzilla vs Kong raked in cash following its debut. Director Adam Wingard has returned to direct the feature after overseeing Godzilla's latest Kong crossover. Production finished on Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in November 2022, but the recent strikes in Hollywood caused some to fret over the movie's release. However, it seems Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will still go live in April 2024 has expected.

With this new promo art in hand, netizens are hopeful a Godzilla x Kong trailer is in the works. It won't be long before the blockbuster needs to kickstart its publicity tour. So for those wanting to know more about the sequel before its trailer drops, you can read the official description of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire below:

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

What do you think about this latest look at Godzilla x Kong? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!