Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse has been successful at recreating some of the most popular giant monsters to ever grace the silver screen. With next year seeing Kong making a major comeback via the crossover sequel, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the giant primate has made a comeback thanks to Netflix earlier today. Skull Island, the animated series from Powerhouse, has arrived on Netflix and gives fans a brand new take on Kong in doing so.

Powerhouse Animation Studios are no strangers to creating some major animated projects for Netflix. The animation house was responsible for Castlevania, the video game adaptation that was able to run for four seasons and is set to make a comeback via a sequel series in Castlevania Nocturne. On top of documenting the lives of the vampire hunters, Powerhouse has also worked on series including Seis Manos, Blood of Zeus, and Masters of The Universe: Revelation to name a few.

Time to Visit Skull Island

There are many monsters, but there is only ONE KING.



Skull Island is now on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/ukfF2eGAzW — Netflix (@netflix) June 22, 2023

Comicbook.com's own Nick Valdez recently had the opportunity to review the new animated series from Powerhouse Animation, breaking down the strengths of the series, "Thankfully, Skull Island is strongest where it really counts at the end of the day. When Kong finally joins the fray in full, there's time spent exploring the more emotional side of the Titan. It helps to emphasize what makes Kong such a compelling protagonist in the first place despite not being a traditional human character, and Skull Island helps to really hammer home the heartbreak and bittersweet nature of Kong's role as king of this island. Plus when Kong fully joins the series, those explosive fight scenes return and each of Kong's fights are incredibly satisfying for those who just want to see the giant monster fights get brutal. "

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the latest animated installment of Legendary Pictures' Monsterverse from Powerhouse, here's how Netflix describes its latest animated endeavor, "Skull Island takes viewers on a thrilling adventure as a group of kind-hearted explorers rescues Annie (Mae Whitman) from the ocean, unaware that their act of heroism will lead them to the treacherous Skull Island. This enigmatic place is home to bizarre creatures and terrifying monsters, including the mighty titan himself, Kong."

Will you be catching all eight episodes of Skull Island this weekend? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Monsterverse.