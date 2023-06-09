Skull Island Unleashes Kong With New Trailer: Watch

Kong is still licking his wounds from fighting against Godzilla in the recent crossover, but the ruler of Skull Island is looking to make a comeback on Netflix this summer with the new animated series, Skull Island. While the giant primate won’t be fighting against the current king of the monsters, the upcoming series is slated to introduce some wild new beasts for Kong to fight. Now, a new trailer has given kaiju fans a closer look at not just Kong but the human characters that will populate the Legendary production bringing fans back to the Monsterverse.

Luckily, Kong is set to return on a few fronts, not just hitting Netflix on June 22nd this month, but a sequel to the Godzilla/Kong crossover arriving next year. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has already featured a first look at a new kaiju that might cause problems for both popular giant beasts. In terms of the upcoming animated series, it has yet to be seen which human characters, if any, from the live-action franchise will make a comeback here, though it’s clear that the series is looking to populate its episodes with some wild kaiju to fill its runtime, including what appears to be a giant bulldog.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kong Comeback

Powerhouse Animation is set to bring this new story to life, with the studio perhaps best known for its work on the likes of Castlevania and Masters of The Universe: Revelation on the streaming service. With Legendary’s MonsterVerse slated to have some big live-action entries in the future, it has yet to be seen what elements will make their way into Skull Island’s animated series. From the latest trailer, it’s clear that Kong is looking to beat down quite a few beasts.

Created, written and executive produced by Brian Duffield (Cocaine Bear, Love and Monsters) with Jacob Robinson, Brad Graeber, Jen Chambers, and Thomas Tull, and animation crafted by Powerhouse Animation Studios, Netflix teases what to expect from the new Skull Island animated series as such, “Skull Island takes viewers on a thrilling adventure as a group of kind-hearted explorers rescues Annie (Mae Whitman) from the ocean, unaware that their act of heroism will lead them to the treacherous Skull Island. This enigmatic place is home to bizarre creatures and terrifying monsters, including the mighty titan himself, Kong.”

Do you think the Skull Island animated series will be a worthy entry in the MonsterVerse? Can Kong defeat Godzilla in next year’s rematch? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.