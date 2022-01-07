Smiling Friends Shares Sneak-Peek Clip Ahead of Adult Swim Premiere

Smiling Friends has shared a sneak-peek clip from its big premiere ahead of its launch with Adult Swim! Ever since the pilot episode premiered during Adult Swim’s April Fool’s Day event back in 2020, fans have been eagerly anticipating when they would get to see YOLO Crystal Fantasy creator Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel’s new animated series. The pilot proved to be so popular that the announcement Adult Swim made when they picked up the pilot for a full series was met with a huge response as well. But soon the wait to see the full thing will be over.

It’s safe to say Smiling Friends‘ full series premiere is one of the most anticipated Adult Swim original projects coming our way, and thankfully it won’t be too much longer before we get to see the full thing for ourselves! Smiling Friends will be making its premiere on January 9th at midnight EST with Adult Swim, and to celebrate, Adult Swim has dropped a special sneak-peek into the premiere episode that shows off Pim and Charlie’s next task to bring smiles to people’s faces! This time it’s for disgraced TV star, Mr. Frog. You can check out the new clip below:

Co-creator Zach Hadel previously confirmed that Smiling Friends’ debut season would consist of eight episodes in total, including the pilot episode. That’s why the special sneak peek clip for the premiere notes that it’s officially the second in the series’ run because it includes that original release from April Fool’s Day 2020. If you wanted to check out that pilot episode, you can actually find it streaming on Adult Swim’s official website so you can get an idea of what to expect from the new episodes later this month.

Smiling Friends premieres on Adult Swim on January 9th at midnight EST. They officially describe the series as such, “Smiling Friends follows the employees of a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to a bizarre yet colorful world. The company consists of cynical Charlie and star employee Pim, each tasked with out-calls to cheer people up. There’s also meticulous Allan who keeps things in order, mysterious Glep, and the unpredictable billionaire Boss who founded the company.”

