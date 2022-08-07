Smiling Friends' Summer Special is Now Streaming on HBO Max

The Smiling Friends have returned to Adult Swim for a new special episode this Summer, and now fans curious to check it out can find it streaming with HBO Max! The original animated series from Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel has been dominating conversation among fans as one of the most impactful debuts for Adult Swim in quite some time. The series surprisingly debuted its entire first season over the course of a single evening for those fans lucky enough to tune in live, and ever since there's been a huge amount of anticipation for Season 2. But thankfully the series has returned before that with something new.

Smiling Friends has returned for a new special episode set in between the first and second seasons of the series, and sees the titular friends heading to Brazil for some beach vacation fun. This new special episode premiered over the weekend on Adult Swim, but much like many of the other new hits for the network, this new special episode has been made available to stream on HBO Max the day after. So now is the perfect time to jump in and catch up with everything that has happened in the series so far!

Ready for an unforgettable trip to Brazil?#SmilingFriends Go to Brazil now on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/VwqMY8zIAQ — adult swim (@adultswim) August 7, 2022

Dubbed "The Smiling Friends Go to Brazil," this new special episode serves as the ninth episode of the series overall and can be found with the rest of the first season now available with HBO Max. As for what to expect from the episode before jumping in, Adult Swim describes the special episode as such, "The Smiling Friends finally get to relax in a beautiful Brazilian beach town; Pim works on his novel; Charlie binges a load of torrent shows on his portable hard drive; Alan and Glep enjoy some long-awaited chill-out time at the beach."

If you wanted to catch Smiling Friends' episodes so far, you can now find the rest of the animated series streaming with HBO Max and airing on Adult Swim on various evenings. The series is officially described as such, "Smiling Friends follows the employees of a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to a bizarre yet colorful world. The quarter-hour animated series is co-created by Michael Cusack (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy) and Zach Hadel (Hellbenders) and animated by Princess Bento Studio."

Have you checked out Smiling Friends' special new episode for the Summer? If so, what did you think of it? How have you liked the first season of the new series overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!