Solo Leveling Star Acted So Hard They Coughed Blood: Report

Solo Leveling is finally here, and the show is not disappointing. The series is tackling the top-selling South Korea web-comic to date, and Solo Leveling fans have some very high expectations. To date, A-1 Pictures has lived up to those lofty aspirations as Solo Leveling's premiere has been a hit. And now, a recent interview from Japan suggests the star behind Solo Leveling may be going too far in the recording booth.

The report appeared on social media shortly after Solo Leveling made its premiere. As seen on MAL, netizens began buzzing about the star of Solo Leveling, Taito Ban. The Japanese voice actor plays Jinwoo in the anime, and his performance has been nothing short of superb. It didn't take long for fans to comb pre-release promos for Solo Leveling regarding Ban, and it was there fans scrounged up an interview with show director Shunsuke Nakashige.

According to the interview, Nakashige touched upon the lead actor for Solo Leveling, and it was there he confessed Ban spit up blood at one point while recording his lines. If the interview is correct, Ban spit up blood while recording lines for Jinwoo in the first half of season one. Given what we heard from Ban's performance in episode two, well – we can believe it. The Japanese voice actor did not hold back with Jinwoo's anger and anguish. So if he did end up coughing blood, that is hardcore.

Of course, this anecdote is now making the rounds given how big Solo Leveling has become. The show is just two episodes in, but it is already drumming up buzz as Anime of the Year material. We still have plenty more content to comb through in season one, so we've not heard the last of Ban yet. And if the actor did spit up blood while voicing Jinwoo, we can only hope he rested his voice for a week after. His talent is unreal, and the anime fandom wants to hear Ban for years to come!

If you are not caught up with Solo Leveling, no sweat! The hit series is streaming on Crunchyroll right now. As for its South Korean comic, Solo Leveling is done and can be read on Tapas. So for more info on the series, the official synopsis of Solo Leveling can be read below:

"Known as the the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

