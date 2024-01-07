Solo Leveling Season 1 Episode Count Revealed

Solo Leveling has now kicked off its anime run as part of the Winter 2024 anime schedule, and has revealed how many episodes Season 1 of the series will be sticking around for! Solo Leveling's anime was one of the most highly anticipated new anime releases of the year as it takes on one of the most popular Korean webcomic releases in recent memory. It's been such a big deal among fans that its premiere even crashed Crunchyroll as fans flocked to the streaming service to watch it as soon as the first episode hit the streaming service around the world.

Solo Leveling is one of the biggest new anime releases of 2024, and it's tackling an original webcomic series that's fairly lengthy. It's gotten fans wondering just how long it would last for, and following reports of a potential split cour release for the new anime, it's now been revealed that Solo Leveling's first season will be running for 12 episodes according to its home media releases in Japan. Though it has yet to be revealed if there are truly plans in place for a second cour of episodes as of the time of this writing.

How to Watch Solo Leveling

Directed by Shunsuke Nakashige at A-1 Pictures with Nobura Kimura serving as head writer, Tomoko Sudo as character designer, and Hiroyuki Sawano composing the music, Solo Leveling is now streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll. The first episode was a massive hit with fans as it teases a much more brutal series to come, so now is the perfect time to jump into the new anime. As for what to expect from Solo Leveling's new anime release, Crunchyroll teases the series as such:

"It's been over a decade since the sudden appearance of the 'gates'—the paths that connect our world with a different dimension. Since then, certain humans have awakened to supernatural powers. We call these individuals 'hunters.' Hunters make their living by using their powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates. In this world of tough customers, the low-ranked hunter Jinwoo Sung is known as 'the weakest hunter of all mankind.' One day, Jinwoo gets fatally injured when he runs into high-rank double dungeons hidden within a low-rank dungeon. Just then, a mysterious quest window appears in front of him. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to accept the quest and starts leveling up... while the others aren't."

How do you feel about this number of episodes for Solo Leveling's anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!