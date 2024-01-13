Solo Leveling Shares New Opening Theme

Solo Leveling was such a hit with its premiere episode that Crunchyroll's servers buckled for a brief time as anime fans attempted to watch the beginning of Jinwoo Sung's journey. Introducing a brutal world wherein hunters are the last line of defense between humanity and the monsters of the "gates", the A-1 Pictures' production hit the ground floor running. While the first episode has more than a little action, it did not have an opening theme attached, but the anime series has released its new opening online with episode two.

In the first episode of the anime series, we bear witness to Jinwoo Sung's terrible dilemma. Despite being dubbed the weakest hunter in the world in the world according to many, Sung must continue to take on more dangerous missions in an effort to make sure his family is financially secure. Unfortunately for Jinwoo, it would seem that his time has run out as he now finds himself trapped in a scenario where death might be assured.

Solo Leveling Opening: Watch

The new opening theme for Solo Leveling is performed by musical acts Hiroyuki Sawano and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. The theme, titled "LEvel", not only gives a rundown of Jinwoo's current situation but also hints at what is to come when it comes to the anime adaptation's first season.

If you want to learn more about this unique anime adaptation, and the premise that has so many anime fans interested in Solo Leveling, the official description reads as such, "Known as the the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

What do you think of Solo Leveling's new opening theme? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jinwoo Sung.