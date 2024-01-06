Solo Leveling Causes Crunchyroll Crash, Fans Report

Solo Leveling has been touted as one of the most anticipated anime of 2024 and it seems it's been confirmed thanks to reported Crunchyroll crashes.

Solo Leveling had quite a bit of groundswell when it came to anime anticipation levels, but perhaps anime fans didn't realize just how interested viewers were in diving into the animated story of Jinwoo Sung. The first episode has arrived on Crunchyroll, but many anime fans are reporting that they are unable to see it. Has the popularity of the new series caused servers to buckle under the weight of numerous viewers trying to check out one of 2024's most anticipated anime series?

First premiering as a South Korean WEBTOON, the new anime has been brought to life by studio A-1 Pictures. Anime fans might know A-1 for its work on the likes of Sword Art Online, Fairy Tail, and Mashle: Magic And Muscles. With this new anime adaptation, A-1 has its work cut out for it when it comes to bringing this dark world of magic to life. Thanks to its character work and brutal battles, Solo Leveling has gained some amazing word of mouth before its premiere, which has apparently translated to many anime fans being unable to see its premiere.

Can Solo Leveling Be Seen?

Several anime fans are taking to social media to report that they are unable to see Solo Leveling's premiere episode on Crunchyroll. We've seen this happen in the past when it comes to big names like Attack on Titan, but it goes to show how highly anticipated this new anime was that it is having a similar effect.

Solo leveling broke my Crunchyroll 😭😭 — retro (@retroboominnn) January 6, 2024

Keep getting an error when trying to watch Solo Leveling on crunchyroll. #Crunchyroll #SoloLeveling — RJ25 (@RJTwoFive) January 6, 2024

Is anyone else not able to access the Solo Leveling episodes on @Crunchyroll — Armani The Don (@Dad_NextDoor) January 6, 2024

If you want to learn more about this dark anime story, Crunchyroll has released an official description of Solo Leveling, "Known as the the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

