Solo Leveling Sets Up Major Change for Jinwoo

Solo Leveling is nearing the end of the anime's debut season, and the cliffhanger from the latest episode is setting up for Sung Jinwoo's next major evolution! Solo Leveling's first season has been following Jinwoo as he has been evolving from the weakest Hunter into the powerful fighter he's now become, but it's clear that he still has a lot of room to grow. While Jinwoo is now strong enough to take down C Ranked Gates all on his own, he is still nowhere near the top of the food chain as some of the highest ranking Hunters are.

As Solo Leveling rounds out the final episodes of its run for the anime's debut season, Jinwoo is already getting set up for yet another major evolution of strength. As he levels up by taking on more higher ranked Gates (and also putting a bigger target on his back as others are closing in on his secret), Jinwoo was surprised to find out that he's now leveled up to the point where he can take on a Job Change quest and evolve in a new way with the latest episode.

(Photo: A-1 Pictures)

What Is Jinwoo's Job Change Quest?

Solo Leveling Episode 10 sees Jinwoo getting more brazen about leveling up as he's now been teaming Jinho to raid more C-Rank dungeons on his own, and that means he's starting to get more attention as an E Rank Hunter that's taking on such high rank dungeons. But at the same time, he's been leveling up his own strength and the latest offers him a "Job Change" quest. But it's yet to be revealed what this quest will entail before the episode comes to an end.

The Job Change Arc is the seventh arc of Solo Leveling's original Webtoon release, and that will likely be what we see in the next season of the Solo Leveling arc. It's gotten Jinwoo's interest to look into what this will mean as we have already seen what an "Assassin" job looks like in the Hunter world. But it could be different for Jinwoo as his power and scale is much different than all of the others.

What do you hope to see from Jinwoo's Job Change quest in Solo Leveling's future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!