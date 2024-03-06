Solo Leveling Creator Helped Craft the Anime's Original Content

Solo Leveling is renowned as one of the best webtoons on the market, and now, it has a hot anime on hand. Not long ago, the team at A-1 Pictures brought Solo Leveling to life on screen after plenty of work behind the scenes. Now, a special documentary has premiered detailing the creation of Solo Leveling, and it reveals how involved writer Chugong was with the show.

As you can see here, the Leveling of Solo Leveling speaks with a number of executives at A-1 Pictures. It was there one of the show's writers spoke about the development of anime adaptations, and they admitted Chugong was deferred to time after time on Solo Leveling.

"With regards to what advice we received from the staff of the webtoon, we got to speak with them as well as the original author. For example, there would be characters who didn't show up in the webtoon. They'd be brought up in dialog but wouldn't appear in the artwork so we would ask, 'Well, what are they like?'. Other than that, we'd ask things like, 'While the protagonist is doing this, what are other characters up to around that time?' and then seed those elements intothe script," the documentary shared.

"In order to overcome that, we added a bit of extra meat to the story with an eye towards the overall adaptation."

As you can see, Solo Leveling's writer was a key source of information for A-1 Pictures. Their webtoon has plenty of content to adapt, but for the sake of pacing, the anime team needed more. As such, Chugong helped pad out the show with original content and characters that fit into the Solo Leveling canon. And so far, it seems like all that extra work is paying off. Solo Leveling is one of the top anime of 2024, and if you are not caught up, you can find the show on Crunchyroll right now.

Want to know more about Solo Leveling? No worries. You can read up on its official synopsis below:

"Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

