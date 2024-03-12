Solo Leveling Breaks Limits With New Jinwoo vs. Kang Fight

Solo Leveling is gearing up for the final episodes of the anime's first season, and the newest episode went all out for the fight between Sung Jinwoo vs. Kang Taeshik! Solo Leveling is back in action with a new arc as Jinwoo is ready to get as strong as he can in order to save his mother as soon as possible, but at the same time he somehow needs to keep his increasing strength hidden from the rest of the Hunters. But this was already put to the test in an unexpected way with the newest episode of the series.

The previous episode saw Jinwoo have a surprising reunion with a few of the Hunters that had survived that first deadly dungeon seen in the anime's first episodes, and it was here that they teamed up with Kang, a member of the Hunters' Guild that was there to monitor three convicts who were going to be fighting in the dungeon to somehow lessen their sentences. But as fans saw in the newest episode, Kang had some deadly motivations of his own and that resulted in a full out fight between Jinwoo and Kang.

Sung Jin-woo vs Kang Taeshik



📺Solo Leveling Episode 9 pic.twitter.com/T6aNzGBcO4 — Império Solo Leveling (@imperiosl1) March 9, 2024

Solo Leveling: Jinwoo's Newest Fight

While Jinwoo has fought other Hunters and deadly monsters in previous episodes, Solo Leveling Episode 9 offered his biggest challenge yet as he needed to fight against Kang. It was revealed that Kang had been hired by the victim of the three convicts he was watching to kill them within the dungeon. He was ready to eliminate Jinwoo as well along with Joohee and the other witnesses in the process, but Jinwoo stepped in to defend them. At the same time, his cover of being secretly strong was nearly revealed in the process.

This led to a fight in which Jinwoo had to really put all of his new strength and speed to the test, and he was thankfully strong enough to defeat Kang. Despite the Hunter showing off skills only an Assassin would be capable of, Jinwoo was ready to face it and overcome this new challenge. But this also might have put a much bigger target on his back in the process as now he'll likely be more scrutinized in the future.

What did you think of the Jinwoo and Kang fight in the newest Solo Leveling episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!