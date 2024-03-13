Solo Leveling Cosplay Brings Its Creepiest Monster to Life

Solo Leveling has been taking over the conversation ever since the anime debuted earlier this year, and now one awesome cosplay is giving fans flashbacks of the creepiest monster yet! Solo Leveling was already one of the biggest Webtoon releases of the last few years, and thus fans had been asking to see an official anime adaptation for the webcomic for quite a long time. Now that the anime has been running as the major standout of the Winter 2024 anime schedule, it's become clear why this series has been such a hit with fans even before the anime took that to a whole new level.

Solo Leveling kicked off its anime run by introducing fans to the weakest of Hunters, Sung Jinwoo, who suddenly found himself in a deadly dungeon that immediately killed all of the strongest hunters around him. It was here that fans were introduced to what is likely the most iconic monster from the franchise overall, Statue of God, and its creepy smile. Now that smile has come to life to creep fans out all over again thanks to some perfect cosplay from artist @giosskillmankind666 on Instagram! Check it out:

How to Watch Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling's anime is now rounding out the final episodes of its first season, and Jinwoo has become much stronger than seen in the first couple of episodes. Determined to gain as much strength as possible to help make a cure for his sick mother (while needing to keep that strength hidden from the other Hunters), fans have been glued to screens to see how Jinwoo's journey continues. You can check out all of the episodes so far with Crunchyroll, and they tease the Solo Leveling anime as such:

"It's been over a decade since the sudden appearance of the 'gates'—the paths that connect our world with a different dimension. Since then, certain humans have awakened to supernatural powers. We call these individuals 'hunters.' Hunters make their living by using their powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates. In this world of tough customers, the low-ranked hunter Jinwoo Sung is known as 'the weakest hunter of all mankind.' One day, Jinwoo gets fatally injured when he runs into high-rank double dungeons hidden within a low-rank dungeon. Just then, a mysterious quest window appears in front of him. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to accept the quest and starts leveling up... while the others aren't."

How have you been liking the Solo Leveling anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!