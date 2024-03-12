Solo Leveling Goes Viral For Poignant Dragon Ball Super Nod

The story of Jinwoo Sung has been far darker than the tale of the Z-Fighters, but Solo Leveling still took the chance to honor Son Goku, the Dragon Ball franchise, and Akira Toriyama in its latest episode according to fans. Following the tragic passing of Dragon Ball's creator, many fans and creators alike are taking the opportunity to honor Toriyama and his legendary career. Jinwoo's latest anime episode saw him taking part in his toughest battle to date since emerging from the "double dungeon", and seemingly called upon Goku's aesthetic to win the day.

If you aren't caught up with Jinwoo's story, the latest Solo Leveling episode saw the E-Rank hunter dragged into a battle with a nefarious "wolf in sheep's clothing", Kang Taeshik. While being a B-Rank hunter with great esteem in Japan, Kang hid his bloodlust close to his chest. Unfortunately for Jinwoo and his friends, they learn of Kang's villainy a little too late as Taeshik looks to kill them all and tell the world that the dangers of the dungeon itself were responsible.

Jinwoo Has Son Goku Energy

In Solo Leveling's ninth episode, Jinwoo gets ready for the life-or-death battle with a warm-up technique used by Goku during Dragon Ball Super: Broly. While this episode was surely in development before Akira Toriyama's passing, the tribute to the shonen creator cannot be overlooked.

If you haven't caught up on Solo Leveling, all the episodes of its first season so far are streaming on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes Jinwoo Sung's story, "Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

