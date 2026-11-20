Bless is the most anticipated anime by A-1 Pictures, the studio behind Solo Leveling, and it’s all set for its early premiere this year. While 2026 is approaching its end, the anime industry is getting ready for its exciting new releases in 2027. Bless is one of the most anticipated anime of the Winter 2027 lineup. Now that the release date is getting closer than ever, the anime is sharing all kinds of new updates, including the streaming platform, new trailers, visuals, and more. The official website of Crunchyroll reveals the exciting lineup for Anime Frontier 2026, which will be held from December 4th to 6th, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas.

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Crunchyroll will be holding a premiere panel during the event, revealing an early look at the most anticipated anime of the Winter 2027 anime season. The website confirms the first episode of Bless will premiere on December 6th, the last day of the event. Along with Bless, more exciting anime will premiere their first episodes during all three days of the event. The lineup includes Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 3, The Guy I Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy At All, Dengeki Daisy, Shangri-La Fronter Season 3, and more.

Bless Confirms Crunchyroll As Its Official Streaming Home

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

It was already confirmed in October that Crunchyroll acquired the streaming rights to the anime, although the release schedule hasn’t been revealed yet. The episodes usually drop on the platform around a couple of hours after the Japanese broadcast. The streaming platform still has a lot of information to share regarding Bless, including the release time, the regional availability, and the English dub details.

It’s common for the English dub of any series to be released at least two weeks after the original premiere in Japanese audio. Crunchyroll has yet to share its Winter 2027 schedule, which will include all the information regarding the upcoming anime series. If the anime is confirmed for an English dub, the platform will also introduce the new cast and crew ahead of the debut.

Bless Stands Out for Its Themes of Self-Acceptance

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

The story follows Aia Udagawa, an aspiring makeup artist who has only been told he is not good enough. While he struggles with self-doubt, he encounters Jin Sumisaki, a tall and awkward girl who aspires to be a model. The story follows their journey as they embrace their dreams while giving each other the push needed to break free from the shackles of self-doubt. Jin’s insecurity stems from her freckles and her height, but she doesn’t realize these features make her stand out from the crowd.

Not only that, Aia’s lack of confidence is a direct result of everyone underestimating his talent while never giving him a chance to truly prove himself. The story heavily focuses on the themes of self-acceptance through both its main characters. Additionally, it also challenges the narrow beauty standards in the fashion industry that cause youngsters so much insecurity, making it difficult for them to accept their true selves.

Are you excited for the early premiere of Bless? Head down to the comments to let us know about your expectations for the anime.





