Solo Leveling Studio’s Next Big Anime Confirms 2027 Crunchyroll Release – Watch Trailer

The studio behind hits like Solo Leveling and Sword Art Online has a new anime coming to Crunchyroll at the start of the new year, and a trailer is helping to usher in its debut. A-1 Pictures has been at the center of some of the most notable anime releases thanks to the amount of time and effort that their teams put into each of their new releases. But while there are monster action hits like Solo Leveling, some of A-1 Pictures standouts are the furthest thing from it.

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Yukino Sonoyama’s Bless is the next major manga to be picked up for an anime adaptation with a team at A-1 Pictures, and it’s set to make its debut in Japan this January. But a new update from Crunchyroll has now revealed that fans will be able to exclusively stream the new series with the platform outside of Japan when it hits next year. You can check out the new trailer for Bless to help celebrate its upcoming Crunchyroll premiere.

Bless Anime Confirms January 2027 Release With Crunchyroll

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Bless is currently scheduled to make its debut in Japan sometime in January as part of the Winter 2027 anime schedule, and will be streaming with Crunchyroll in worldwide territories excluding Japan and China. No concrete release date has been announced for the anime as of this time, but it’s already looking like one of the more notable new releases kicking off the new year. Especially when looking at the production staff behind it all such as Shotaro Kitamura serving as director and Takayuki Kikuchi as assistant director for A-1 Pictures.

Fukurou Kamiza will be providing the scripts for the new Bless anime with Ryo Yoshimata composing the music, Honoko Yokoyama providing the character designs and serving as chief animation director alongside Tetsuya Kawakami and Reina Iwasaki. The voice cast for the series currently includes Tomohiro Ono as Aia Udagawa, Chiyuki Miura as Jun Sumisaki, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Ginga Yoyogi, Yoshino Aoyama as Oroka Sumeragi, Momoka Terasawa as Shitataka Sumeragi, Kentaro Kumagai as MM, Yoshiki Nakajima as Joe Osaki, Koki Uchiyama as Akiharu Nakano, and Tarusuke Shingaki as Hikaru Oya.

What Is Bless About Anyway?

Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

It’s even more important to see a production team at A-1 Pictures taking the reins for this one as Bless is focused a lot on reflections of beauty and the uphill battle for the fashion industry. The series introduces two young students who have very different dreams. One has the looks to be a model, but wants to be a makeup artist instead. The other a shy girl who hides her face because of her freckles. But in working together, the two form a powerful team that rise through the fashion world bit by bit.

For a series about looking good and what that means to different people, it’s going to be very important for the anime to look just as good in its translation of it. If it’s going to be taken seriously with the way it breaks down the fashion industry’s standards of beauty, then the anime really needs to meet the task in all aspects too. But what are you hoping to see from Bless‘ anime premiere? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!