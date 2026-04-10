Solo Leveling’s New Character Gets a New Story Amid Season 3 Delay

The wait for Solo Leveling Season 3 is longer than ever as the animation studio stays silent on the anime’s future. In the meantime, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok has also been on an indefinite hiatus following the artist’s enlistment in mandatory military service, which typically lasts for 18 to 21 months. This means that Solo Leveling: Arise is the only medium releasing new content for fans since its release. The official website has a dedicated page for Hunter Origin one-shots following the game’s characters, which includes characters from the original stories and the ones introduced in Arise. Developed by Netmarble, the free-to-play game is available for Android, iOS, and PC, with a gacha monetization system in the form of Tickets.

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It includes playable canon and original characters set in the same world as the original story, as they combat new threats after the appearance of the mysterious gates. The latest 29th one-shot follows Elena Renault, an original character from Arise and a hunter from the Justicia Guild.

Who Is Elena Renault in Solo Leveling: Arise?

Image Courtesy of Netmarble

She was first introduced in the very first Hunter Origin, which followed Alicia Blanche, an S-Rank Hunter, and the tragedy that befell her loved ones. Elena stayed by Alicia’s side through it all, and the romance between them has always been quite famous. However, the relationship between them was deeply explored in the latest one-shot as it follows Elena. She awakened as a D-Rank Hunter and became obsessed with Alicia before joining her Guild.

Elena and Alicia went to the same school, and the difference in their powers led the former to form a twisted sense of obsession. Even after joining the guild, Elena still found herself to be quite weak, especially after witnessing how well Alicia worked with Sung Jinwoo. Things finally changed when her desire for power led her to a second awakening as an A-Rank Hunter. Following the massive boost in her powers, Elena became much more capable and realized she could stand beside Alicia. As the one-shot ends, she swears to herself she will never let Alicia go.

Solo Leveling‘s Anime Has Yet to Adapt Some of the Best Arcs

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

The second season wrapped up after the fan-favorite Jeju Island Arc, which was foreshadowed at the beginning of the anime. After Jinwoo single-handedly clears the S-Rank dungeon break, the whole world learns about his name. The story will get more intense after this arc, as the series has yet to unravel the mysteries of the world. The series explores all the questions regarding the mysterious appearance of the gates, Jinwoo’s powers, and the Monarch of Shadows.

However, there haven’t been any updates on the anime’s continuation, and rumors regarding a film have been circulating since last year. Without any official confirmation, it’s unclear if the studio plans to adapt the rest of the story in a seasonal format or release a new film altogether

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