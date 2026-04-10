Major Isekai Anime’s Studio Apologizes After AI Controversy

The exciting Spring 2026 anime season is finally here, and the lineup is more interesting than ever. Aside from the exciting debuts such as Witch Hat Atelier and Marriagetoxin, the season also marks the return of some of the most exciting shows ever. One of them includes the fourth season of the beloved isekai anime Ascendance of a Bookworm. The anime is based on an acclaimed light novel written by Miya Kazuki and illustrated by You Shiina. The novel began publishing in 2015 and reached its conclusion in 2023. On the other hand, several manga parts and anime seasons were released following the novel’s success. Over the years, the anime has received countless praises for its refreshing story and unique world-building.

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However, following the fourth season’s debut, the series was embroiled in a major AI controversy after the opening theme was released. Ajia-do studio produced the first three seasons, which were produced by Ajia-do studio, but the latest season was picked up by WIT Studio, one of the most renowned animation studios in the industry. Unfortunately, fans alleged the use of generative AI in the opening theme, which left them disappointed. The anime’s fourth season debuted on April 4th, 2026, and less than a week after the episode was out, the studio broke its silence on the allegations.

WIT Studio Apologizes After Admitting to AI Allegations

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

The official X handle of the animation studio shared its official statement on the matter. The studio stated, “We conducted an investigation into the production process, including the opening sequence, in response to feedback received following April 4, 2026. As a result, we have confirmed the fact that generative AI was utilized during the production process for certain cuts within the opening sequence.”

After confirming that generative AI was used to create certain cuts in the background art, the studio promised to replace the opening theme with an updated version after incorporating the redrawn background art assets. The studio also made it clear that they do not authorize the use of generative AI in any of their projects. They have taken full responsibility for the situation and clarified that neither the art director nor the background production studio had any involvement in the matter.

WIT Studio Conducted an Investigation Following Fan Outrage

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

The controversy began after fans started pointing out the issues with the backgrounds, especially the random smudging, colors, and even nonsensical shapes that one wouldn’t expect from a hand-drawn animation. After noticing the feedback and complaints, the studio took a few days to conduct an investigation and issue a public statement. The official X handle of the anime also apologized for the disappointing opening theme.

The anime episodes don’t face the same criticism, and the irregularities in the art style are limited to the opening theme. The second episode will be released on April 11th at 2:30 A.M. PT. The release date of the dubbed episodes hasn’t been revealed yet, but we can expect an update after the second or third episode of this season is released.

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