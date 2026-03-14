Solo Leveling’s Best Arc Gets a New Ending Amid Season 3 Delay

Even more than a year after the second season’s premiere, Solo Leveling has yet to officially confirm its Season 3. Amid the delay, the spin-off manhwa, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, also went on an indefinite hiatus following the artist’s enlistment in mandatory military service, which typically lasts for 18 to 21 months. While 2026 is turning out to be an underwhelming year for fans, the only new engaging content being released is from Netmarble, the gaming company behind Solo Leveling: Arise. The official website often releases new Hunter Origin one-shots that follow the underrated characters from the main story or original playable characters of the game.

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The latest 28th Hunter Origin features Sugimoto Reiji, a Japanese S-Rank Hunter who took part in the Jeju Island Raid along with his entire guild. The Jeju Island Arc is often considered the best arc in the series, which was covered in the second season of the anime. The Hunters in South Korea already had their hands full with the S-Rank dungeon break, but the Japanese hunters had to make everything worse for them after their arrival. The new one-shot follows Reiji after the conclusion of the Jeju Island Arc.

What Happens to Sugimoto Reiji After The Jeju Island Arc in Solo Leveling?

Image Courtesy of Netmarble

During the main story, the Draw Sword Guild, the strongest guild in Japan with several S-Rank Hunters, was led by Goto Ryuji, who wanted to use the Jeju Island Raid as a stepping stone to become a National Hunter. Things didn’t go as he planned when he realized that Beru, the dungeon boss, was far more powerful than he could have comprehended. After the guild took a massive hit by losing many members, including Ryuji, Reiji stepped in as the new Guild Master.

The one-shot features Reiji’s first meeting with Ryuji, who saved him and his childhood friend Ka-yo from monsters. He eventually awakened as an S-Rank Hunter and began working for the Japanese Hunters Association, only to realize the corrupt system isn’t afraid to put the citizens’ lives in danger. On his wedding day, he was called on an urgent mission, but after coming back, he found out the wedding hall was ravaged by monsters. He couldn’t even save his bride, Ka-yo, and decided to work with Ryuji to change the system.

He lent all his support to Ryuji, hoping he could help save many lives, but the reality was worse than he imagined. Ryuji’s ambitions led to a major tragedy in the Jeju Island Arc, after which Reiji took charge of the guild. He was on the verge of giving up, but Ka-yo’s memories forced him to stand on his feet again. The one-shot ends after he becomes a Guild Master as his journey to make his country a better place continues. While the main story barely sheds any light on the character, the Hunter Origin explains his struggles and the suffering he went through after he became a Hunter.

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