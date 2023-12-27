Sound Euphonium Season 3 Trailer Released

Sound! Euphonium is coming back for Season 3 of the anime next year, and fans have gotten a look at what to expect from the new episodes with the first trailer for the new season! Sound! Euphonium wrapped up its second season run some time ago, but the franchise continued with new stories in a slate of feature films that adapted more of Ayano Takeda's original light novels. But now that the anime franchise has wrapped up its adaptations of Kumiko Oumae's first two years of school, it's time to return to tackle her third and final year and all the drama that comes with it.

Sound! Euphonium Season 3 will be premiering next April as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and now fans have gotten a look at the Kyoto Animation series' return in motion with the first trailer for the series. Not only showcasing the kinds of pressure Kumiko is facing in her third and final year, it also reveals the sparks of a rivalry with a promising new talent also playing the euphonium, Mayu Kiroe as voiced by Haruka Tomatsu. Check out the trailer for Sound! Euphonium Season 3 below.

How to Watch Sound Euphonium Season 3

Sound! Euphonium Season 3 will be premiering sometime in April 2024 in Japan, but international release plans have not been announced as of the time of this writing. It will be tackling Kumiko's third year in high school, and adapting that material from the original light novels. If you wanted to catch up with the first two seasons of the TV anime and three movies releases so far, you can now find it all streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease what to expect from the Sound! Euphonium anime as such, "Spring in the first year of high school. Kumiko, a member of the brass band in junior high school, visits the high school brass band club with classmates Hazuki and Sapphire. There, she comes across Reina, her former classmate from junior high. Hazuki and Sapphire decide to join the club, but Kumiko can't make up her mind. She recollects her experience with Reina at a competition in junior high school."

