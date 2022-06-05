Sound! Euphonium is Getting a Third Season

✖

Sound! Euphonium has officially announced that it will be returning for a third season in the near future! Kyoto Animation adapted Ayano Takeda's original light novel series into two successful TV anime seasons that wrapped up their run quite some time ago, but the franchise continued with two new feature films that hit theaters over the course of the next few years. With the TV anime and feature films wrapping up Kumiko Oumae's first two years in high school, the anime will be making a comeback to adapt her third year of high school seen in the original novels as well.

Kyoto Animation has officially announced that they will be bringing back Sound! Euphonium for a third anime adapting Kumiko Oumae's third year in high school. It's currently scheduled to debut some time in 2024, but there are plans to bring the anime back in 2023 with a new "medium length" anime special that will take on the Ensemble Concert Arc from the original series. This special episode is gearing up for a Blu-ray and theatrical release in Japan, so there are no concrete details for it's international plans just yet. You can check out Sound! Euphonium's new announcement trailer below:

With such a vague 2023 return for the new anime special and even vaguer 2024 return for the new season, it means there is plenty of time to check out what has released already. If you wanted to catch up with the first two seasons of Sound! Euphonium's anime run so far, you can find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the series as such:

"Spring in the first year of high school. Kumiko, a member of the brass band in junior high school, visits the high school brass band club with classmates Hazuki and Sapphire. There, she comes across Reina, her former classmate from junior high. Hazuki and Sapphire decide to join the club, but Kumiko can't make up her mind. She recollects her experience with Reina at a competition in junior high school."

