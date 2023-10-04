Kyoto Animation Arson: New Trial Update Provides New Info From Studio President

The Kyoto Animation Arson trial is ongoing, and the studio's president took time there to address the suspect's accusation of plagiarism.

The wait for justice is almost over. Some years ago, Kyoto Animation made global headlines after the studio was targeted by an arsonist. The deadly attack left dozens dead and even more injured to the shock of millions. At long last, the arson suspect is now on trial after admitting their guilt, and the trial has revealed new information about the attack including an emotional statement from Kyoto Animation's president.

Most recently, it was the studio president who spoke at the trial. During his appearance, Hideaki Hatta addressed the suspect's allegation that Kyoto Animation plagiarized a story of theirs. Hatta did not mince words about the issue and stated Kyoto Animation wasn't involved in such theft.

"Our company is not a company that steals people's ideas," Hatta said. The studio president went on to address the trial by remembering the Kyoto Animation arson as nothing but heartbreaking.

"This incident occurred due to the defendant's delusions, and it is heartbreaking. The families (of the victims) are going through difficult days. I believe that a proper judgment will be made."

As for other revelations from the trial, suspect Shinji Aoba shared details about his deluded beliefs about Kyoto Animation. According to testimony notes, the accused said he believed an unnamed female producer at Kyoto Animation stole the idea of an anime pitch he submitted to the studio. Fueled with anger over the rejection and perceived theft, Aoba began planning his attack. When asked about the incident in retrospect, the suspect says the arson went too far.

"Considering more than 30 people died, I do have a small feeling that I shouldn't have gone that far for one novel. That is my honest feeling right now," he shared.

At the suspect's first appearance in court, Aoba pleaded guilty to the arson. The attack ended up killing 36 people and injuring 33 others after starting on July 18, 2019. Aoba was injured himself and treated for an extended period at a local hospital. Following trial delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the official arson trial began earlier this year. An official verdict is slated to be handed out on January 25, 2024.

HT – Yahoo News JP