Spice And Wolf Reveals New Anime Project

Even though an anime series might have ended decades ago, that seemingly isn’t stopping some anime studios from revisiting some of these classic tales that have filled the medium throughout the years. With the likes of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon startling Inuyasha fans when it was announced, it seems that a new anime project has been announced for the classic anime tale of Spice And Wolf to help in celebrating the fifteenth anniversary of the franchise that sees a wolf deity and a traveling merchant venture forth across the countryside.

Spice And Wolf making a comeback is certainly a surprise, with the second season considered by many to be the stopping point for the series when it came to a close in 2009, and while this upcoming project has yet to announce if this will be considered a third season or perhaps a retelling of the light novel series, we would expect that there are plenty of fans wondering what direction the comeback will take.

Spice And Wolf shared this new trailer to announce the anime’s return, along with a message from the creator who states that it “has been fifteen years since the journey of Holo and Lawrence began” and that both Hasekura and the rest of the team are excited to return to the franchise:

If you’re unfamiliar with the story of Spice And Wolf, the official description for the light novel series that started the anime franchise in 2006 from creator Isuna Hasekura, giving fans two seasons that began in 2008 and ended in 2009:

“The life of a traveling merchant is a lonely one, a fact with which Kraft Lawrence is well acquainted. Wandering from town to town with just his horse, cart, and whatever wares have come his way, the peddler has pretty well settled into his routine—that is, until the night Lawrence finds a wolf goddess asleep in his cart. Taking the form of a fetching girl with wolf ears and a tail, Holo has wearied of tending to harvests in the countryside and strikes up a bargain with the merchant to lend him the cunning of “Holo the Wisewolf” to increase his profits in exchange for taking her along on his travels. What kind of businessman could turn down such an offer? Lawrence soon learns, though, that having an ancient goddess as a traveling companion can be a bit of a mixed blessing. Will this wolf girl turn out to be too wild to tame?”