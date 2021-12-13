Spice and Wolf, Toradora Will Release Special New Projects Soon

When you think of popular rom-com anime series, you may think of shows like Komi Can’t Communicate or Kaguya-sama: Love Is War. These new series are expanding the genre, but when it comes to classic hits, titles like Toradora and Spice and Wolf reign supreme. And now, it seems like these two favorites are planning comebacks in light of a special anniversary.

The information was shared this past weekend during a program by Dengeki Bunko. It was their the company made several announcements, but fans perked up when Toradora and Spice and Wolf were discussed. As it turns out, each series is getting a project to highlight their legacies.

So far, Toradora has simply announced a new project is coming, but we don’t know anything else about it. As for Spice and Wolf, the franchise dropped social media handles for its event, and there is more to come. We know Spice and Wolf is developing a cafe collaboration in Shinjuku at the moment, but other projects are “in progress” behind the scenes.

For those of you unfamiliar with these series, Toradora and Spice and Wolf debuted in 2006 with their light novels. After two years passed, Toradora got its own anime while Spice and Wolf followed. The latter debuted a second season in 2009, and both of these rom-coms remain popular to this day. So if you need more details on the series, you can find their synopses below:

Toradora: “It’s Ryuji’s first day as a junior in high school and it seems as if things are looking up. He gets to sit in between his only friend, Yusaku, and, more importantly, the girl he’s secretly crushing on, Minori Kushieda. But just when he thinks the stars are aligned in his favor, he unwittingly crosses the most feared girl in school, Taiga Aisaku, making her onto his arch enemy. To top it off, Taiga has moved in right next door to Ryuji and happens to be Minori’s best friend! Can this school year possibly get any worse?!”

Spice and Wolf: “Lawrence, a traveling merchant, finds a nude girl with the ears and tail of a wolf asleep in his cart. She is Holo, a harvest goddess with an untamed beast lurking inside. Armed with his street smarts and her animal instincts, a simple peddler and a forgotten deity journey through the countryside while reaping the riches of happiness and exposing the bankruptcy which dwells in the human heart.”

Have you seen either of these series yet? Do you think a marathon is in order ahead of their anniversaries?