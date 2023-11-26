Spider-Man Writer Confirms New Dragon Ball Z Easter Egg

Just when you think Miles Morales could not get any cooler, he does. Time and time again, the Spider-Man icon has proven himself to fans across the board. From comics to film, Miles Morales does it all, and now one of the hero's writers has revealed the character's low-key Dragon Ball Z easter egg.

The update comes from social media as Cody Ziglar was sent a question by fans. It was there a fan asked after Miles' venom-saber, and the writer of Miles Morales: Spider-Man had the following to say about the impressive technique:

"None of that is true – I gave Miles the venom-saber because I thought it would be cool and as a homage to Vegito and Kuwabara," the writer said, nodding to Dragon Ball Z and Yu Yu Hakusho.

"The only thing my editor has ever suggested in relations to Miles' powers was given his sword powers a name and I called it venom-saber as a homage to Gundam's beam-saber."

So, there you have it! Miles Morales gets all his best ideas from shonen anime like Dragon Ball. In the past, Miles Morales stirred chatter online as one of his attacks in PlayStation's Spider-Man games looked like Goku's Kamehameha. Thanks to this latest comment from Ziglar, we wouldn't be surprised if Miles channels more anime as his superhero career expands. So if we might make a suggestion, Vegeta has some perfect moves that are ripe for the picking.

And thankfully, Dragon Ball seems like it will be bringing out even more content for Miles to binge. For anime fans, they are resting easy knowing Toei Animation has a new show in the works. Back in October, Dragon Ball Daima was announced, and the canon series will explore Goku's journey after he and his gang are turned into young kids by a rogue wish. As for Dragon Ball Super, well – the series is ongoing even though its anime is over. The hit manga is about to wrap its adaptation of the Super Hero arc, and readers are hoping to hear more about Dragon Ball Super's next arc at Jump Festa next month.

What do you think about this Dragon Ball reference?