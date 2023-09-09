New Spider-Man Manga Announced For Fall Release

Manga is continuing to grow larger in terms of sales and popularity worldwide and North American comic book companies have been taking notice. In recent years, Marvel has teamed up with the publishers of Shonen Jump to create new stories for the likes of Deadpool, Iron-Man, Wolverine, and Spider-Man to name a few. This fall, everyone's favorite Marvel wall-crawler is set to receive a brand new manga series following his initial outing in Spider-Man: Fake Red. Rest assured, this will be a new take on Peter Parker.

Spider-Man: Fake Red arrived in North America earlier this summer from creator Yusuke Osawa. In the Marvel manga, we were able to see a new wall-crawler take on the role of Spider-Man, albeit this was a web-slinger who had no spider-powers to help him protecting New York City. With Peter Parker out of action thanks in part to the Venom symbiote, Yu Onomae stumbles across Spidey's costume and decides to take a crack at patrolling the streets, even without enhanced strength, speed, and a spider sense to call his own. This Spider-Man manga is currently available via Viz Media, and you can check out a preview by clicking the link here.

Spider-Man: Bonds

In the October issue of Saikyo Jump magazine, creators Setta Kobayashi and Hachi Mizuno will be taking a crack at Marvel's biggest wall-crawler in Spider-Man: Kizuna, aka Spider-Man: Bonds. The story itself will revolve around a character that finds himself "fused" with Spider-Man and is a decidedly more chibi take on Peter Parker. The manga itself will be a one-shot to explore this wild premise.

Surprisingly enough, Peter Parker might have a few manga series under his belt, but he has never had a solo anime adaptation to call his own. In the past, the Avengers, Iron Man, X-Men, Wolverine, and Blade have all received anime adaptations, though Spider-Man has made appearances in the anime world before. As Marvel continues to work in tandem with Shuiesha, the creators of Weekly Shonen Jump, it wouldn't be a surprise to see more stories featuring Spider-Man in the manga world.

Which Marvel characters would you love to see get their own manga series in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Spider-Man.