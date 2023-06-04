Marvel's Spider-Man: Fake Red Manga Hypes Release With New Trailer

Marvel's Spider-Man manga is finally getting an official English language release later this month, and Viz Media is hyping up the new manga's release with a new trailer showing off what Spider-Man: Fake Red has to offer! The Spider-Man franchise has been bigger than ever in the last few years with not only a successful new feature film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, breaking records across theaters around the world this past weekend, but plans to return to video games with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 hitting later this Fall. But now the famous Marvel hero is getting his own manga!

In fact the release of the first Marvel's Spider-Man video game is what ended up helping to launch the Spider-Man: Fake Red manga. First launched by Kodansha to help celebrate the releases of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Marvel's Spider-Man a few years ago, Spider-Man: Fake Red from artist Yusuke Osawa saw an everyday kid becoming the famous Marvel hero and figuring out Spider-Man's hero life is far from glamorous. Viz Media is celebrating the English launch of Spider-Man: Fake Red with a new trailer that you can check out below:

How to Read Spider-Man: Fake Red

Spider-Man: Fake Red is getting an official English language release from Viz Media, and will be hitting shelves beginning on June 13th. The manga series was officially canceled a little over a year since it began its run with Kodansha, so that means that this English release will likely feature the full run of the Spider-Man: Fake Red manga as is. As for what to expect from this new manga take on Spider-Man, Viz Media teases Spider-Man: Fake Red as such:

"Yu's new high school is kind of awful. He's failing his classes and striking out socially. Everything changes when he finds one of Spider-Man's costumes abandoned in an alleyway. At first, it's fun to put on the costume and play hero, but when powerful enemies appear, Yu quickly realizes he's out of his element. Still, with the real Spider-Man nowhere to be found, the city needs someone to save it…"

Will you be checking out Spider-Man: Fake Red when it launches later this month?