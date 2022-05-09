Spy x Family Stars Try Drawing Their Characters in New Posters

✖

Spy x Family made its anime debut this spring, and it has already carved its spot as one of tis season's best entries. The Forger family has fans spanning the world over, and no one is more excited by this success than its cast. That is why the show's stars gathered to ink artwork of their respective characters, and well – some of them did better than others.

The whole thing got started when Spy x Family released a key visual for its fourth episode. It took some time, but the anime's three leads took a moment to draw the visual in their own style. And as you can see below, the three takes are pretty adorable if not... abstract.

Takuya Eguchi, the actor behind Loid, gave the Forger family identical expressions including pursed lips and narrowed eyes. The art isn't crazy detailed, but it is not terrible. Eguchi never claimed to be an artist, and he excels at his actual job whenever he voices Loid in the recording booth.

As for Saori Hayami, the voice of Yor gave the visual some more details with their take. Each of the characters has shading, and Anya's eyes are adorably wonky. They even drew some cows given the episode's plot. But in the end, well – no one can beat Atsumi Tanezaki's take on the Spy x Family visual.

READ MORE: Spy x Family Shows Off Yor vs. Loid Fight: Watch | Spy x Family Reveals New Cast Additions for Eden Academy | Spy x Family Reveals How Much It Costs To Attend Eden

The actress behind Anya put some serious work into their recreation as you can see above. The three leads aren't given detailed expressions, but their composition is on point. And of course, the actor made sure to include one of Eden College's top admins in their lovely sketch. When it comes to art, it seems Tanezaki has what it takes to impress fans, and netizens wouldn't mind the actress inking more artwork of Anya as season one goes on.

What do you make of the cast's drawings? Are you loving Spy x Family so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.