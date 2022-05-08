Spy x Family Stuns With Yor vs. Loid Fight: Watch

✖

Spy x Family has stunned fans with the tease of how Yor and Loid would stack up to one another with a surprising fight between the two of them in the newest episode of the series! The anime taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has been dominating screens ever since it debuted earlier this Spring, and a large reason as to why is the introduction to the three unique members of the Forger family unit. Underneath it all, the dynamic has been highly influenced by the fact that Loid and Yor must keep their respective secrets and careers from one another.

This was taken to an extreme limit with the newest episode of the series. With the Forger family successfully making their way through the tough Eden Academy interview process, they had a special celebration with Anya that tapped into Loid's true skills and connections as a spy. Thankfully, Yor was far too drunk at the time to truly notice everything happening (and thus form any kind of suspicion) but this also led her to showing off her impressive fighting skills at full speed against Loid in the process. You can check it out in action below as spotted by @WaifuMaster on Twitter:

While Yor has shown off her impressive fighting skills in front of Loid in previous episodes, this drunken fight showcase her deadly potential as Loid was overwhelmed and noted that he was almost killed had Yor's heel not broken during the brawl. Loid was certainly holding back and was surprised against Yor's assault, but it's certainly an ominous tease of just how deadly a real fight between them could get should that ever happen in the anime's future.

If you wanted to catch up with Spy x Family's anime run so far, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. They describe the new series as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

