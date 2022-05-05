Spy x Family Reveals How Much It Costs To Attend Eden

✖

Spy x Family sees Loid Forger, the master spy known as Twilight, assembling a rag-tag band of misfits to form a faux family to save two warring nations from destroying one another. With the latest episode seeing Loid, Yor, and Forger attempting to gain entry into the prestigious academy known as Eden College, a fan book for the popular anime series has revealed just how much it costs to attend the university that put the Forger Family through quite the wringer in the latest episode.

In episode four, Loid attempted to make sure that both Yor and Anya were at the top of their games, with the Forger Family continuing to hide their true statuses. While the trio was able to pass the initial phase with flying colors, the interview session amongst the headmasters of Eden was far more difficult. The Forgers definitely aren't your normal family, and despite the fact that they weren't a real unit, it was clear from the torturous questions of Mr. Swan that they've grown quite attached to one another. As Loid attempts to fulfill the spy mission of his alter-ego Twilight, expect some big events in the future of the Forgers in the remainder of this first season of Spy x Family.

Twitter User KaiKaiKitan shared the blurb from Spy x Family's fan book that reveals that the annual tuition fee is around five to six million yen, which is around $38,000 to $45,000 USD, going to show just how prestigious Eden College is when it comes to taking in new students:

According to SPY×FAMILY fanbook, Anya’s tuition fee at Eden Academy is around 5-6 million yen per year. And it costs more for boarding students. pic.twitter.com/Q6UxnV5oRm — shiro (@kaikaikitan) May 5, 2022

The first season of Spy x Family will reportedly be around twenty-four episodes, continuing the journey of Loid, Anya, and Yor in attempting to sell themselves as the perfect family. Of course, with Anya using her telepathic abilities to learn the truth that her parents are hiding from one another, expect some more hilarious antics to come as a result in the future of the franchise. The first season of the anime series is currently being produced in tandem between CloverWorks and Wit Studio, with the two studios proving themselves with the likes of The Promised Neverland and Attack on Titan respectively.

What do you think of the first season of Spy x Family so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Forger Family.