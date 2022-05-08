Spy x Family Reveals New Cast Additions for Eden Academy

✖

Spy x Family is continuing through its successful anime adaptation debut as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and has added a new chunk of cast members to the series to get ready for its next major arc! The first few episodes of the anime taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series had focused on bringing the three members of the Forger family together. With Episodes 4 and 5 pitting them against their first major challenge (and victory) as a new family, it's time to jump into the real meat of the manga's story moving forward into more of Twilight's Operation Strix.

Loid initially needed to quickly form a family in order to get closer to his political target, who only makes public appearances to celebrate his son's success at Eden Academy. With the fifth episode of the anime confirming that Anya was able to make her way into the school, now fans will get to meet her very important classmates as the series prepares to spend the bulk of its time following Anya's adventures through Eden Academy for its next arc and beyond. You can check out the new slate of cast members and character designs below from Spy x Family's official Twitter account:

Spy x Family will be kicking off the Eden Beginnings arc from Tatsuya Endo's manga with the anime next, and joining the cast starting with Episode 6 are Natsumi Fujiwara as Damian Desmond (who is the son of Loid's intended target), Emiri Kato as Becky Blackbell, Hana Sato as Emile Elman, and Haruka Okamura as Ewen Egeburg. Two of these students are going to play key roles in Anya's new school life, and in part actually play into Loid's grander mission as a whole as the anime continues. If you wanted to catch up with Spy x Family before the next episode hits, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll.

They describe the new series as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think? How do you feel about these newest additions to Spy x Family's cast? What are you hoping to see from Anya's time at Eden Academy? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!