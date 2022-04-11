Spy x Family Premiere Earns Impressive Network Rating

Spy x Family may just have a single episode out right now, but that isn’t stopping the show from becoming a hit. The much-anticipated series made its debut recently with the help of Wit Studios and CloverWorks. Now, fans have been given a rating rundown for the premiere, and it turns out Spy x Family drew quite the audience.

After all, the network ratings for Japanese cable are free to check on, and the results from this past week are in. It turns out Spy x Family earned a solid rating of 3.1% when its first episode debuted last Saturday. This rating pairs with the show’s social trends as Japanese Twitter trending several topics relating to Spy x Family.

For those wondering how good a rating of 3.1% is in Japan, you should know episodes of One Piece often bring in this kind of pull. Shows like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba brought in higher ratings with some touching more than 12% of the available population. Still, Spy x Family is already competing with the likes of One Piece, and its anime is just one episode in.

Of course, there is more to come for Spy x Family. The first season will collect 25 episodes, so there are weeks left of content to go through. So if you need more details on the anime, you can read up on the story’s synopsis below:

“Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn’t know is that the wife he’s chosen is an assassin and the child he’s adopted is a telepath!”

