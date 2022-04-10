Spy x Family Previews Episode 2 in New Promo: Watch

Spy x Family has finally made its anime debut as part of the Spring 2022 schedule, and now has released a special preview for the next major episode! The first episode of the anime adaptation introduced fans to Tatsuya Endo’s original manga series, which has been one of the biggest releases to come out of Shueisha’s Jump+ app in the last few years. This first episode tasked the super spy Twilight with putting together a family in order to get closer to a political target, and he was already scrambling when adopting a child for the situation. But things have only gotten started.

As teased by the main promotional materials for the series before its release, Spy x Family’s main “family” at the center of it all actually features the spy (who names his new persona “Loid Forger”), a child (Anya Forger), and a mysterious woman who becomes the spy’s wife. The post-credits scene for the first episode teased that Loid and Anya would need to attend the next phase of the prestigious Eden Academy’s application process with a full family in tow, and that means Loid’s going to need to find a wife quickly. Thankfully, that’s the focus of the preview for Episode 2 and you can check it out below as spotted by @SpyFamilyManga on Twitter:

Episode 2 of Spy x Family is titled “Secure a Wife” and while there are no spoken words over the promo, it’s teased that the anime will finally be bringing in the final member of the Forger family. As explained with Twilight’s new mission, he needs to form a fake family and enroll a child into the prestigious Eden Academy in order to get closer to his next target, a certain political figure that rarely makes public appearances outside of visiting his son in school. So it’s a multi-pronged attack for Twilight, but as fans have already seen, putting together a family for this occasion is already complicated.

Anya alone has been giving Loid many problems as he adjusts to working with a young child, but now it’s going to be complicated with another individual who has plenty of her own things going on as fans will get to see. But what do you think? How did you like Spy x Family’s premiere? What are you hoping to see in the next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!