Spy x Family Hits Big With Fans After Premiere

Spy x Family has officially made its anime adaptation debut as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and its big premiere has already been a huge hit with fans! Tatsuya Endo’s original manga series has been one of the hugest hits to come from Shueisha’s Jump+ app in the last few years, and now an even huger audience has been made aware as to why with the debut of its anime adaptation. A joint production between WIT Studio and CloverWorks, Spy x Family has been brought to life on a level that many fans did not expect to see when it was first announced.

While the promotional materials leading into the release of Spy x Family had teased just how big of a series it would be, it wasn’t until the first episode that it really hit home. Following a super spy named Twilight as he’s tasked with quickly putting together a fake family in order to get closer to a prominent political target, the episode introduced the first addition to his family, the secretly telepathic child named Anya and her precocious ways.

It might only have a single episode under its belt, but Spy x Family has already become one of the biggest hits of the Spring 2022 anime schedule so far. Read on to see what fans are saying about the anime’s very first episode, and let us know what you think! Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

There’s Plenty of Action Too!