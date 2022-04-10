Spy x Family Fans Agree Anya Is Already the Show’s Best Girl

Spy x Family is here, and honestly? It wouldn’t be too much to call it a hit already at just one episode in. The much-anticipated series dropped its premiere a few days ago, and the Internet is still buzzing over its thrilling plot. And despite the 2022 season just starting, well – anime fans think the market has found its Best Girl of the Year in Anya.

After all, Spy x Family does have a clear winner when it comes to its Best Girl, and that is Anya. The pink-haired girl is the heart of the hit manga, and there is no use in denying it. She brings the perfect balance of humor and emotion to the Shonen Jump series. So obviously, Spy x Family had to show why Anya was so special in its first episode.

As you can see below, fans are loving Anya’s debut in the anime, so Spy x Family has done its job. The girl’s obsession with peanuts left fans laughing while her curious nature kept them endeared. She was even able to tug at Loid’s heartstrings despite his determination to remain unattached to the girl. And now, fans are dying to see what Anya will do next as Spy x Family moves through season one.

What do you think about Anya’s big anime debut? Do you think she’ll sweep awards for Best Girl this year? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

Would spoil Anya with all the peanuts and bacon she wants. 😌 pic.twitter.com/PXwf3oG0sw — GLOCO🎣 (@GLOCOgaming) April 9, 2022

the faces of anya | spy x family episode 1 pic.twitter.com/5Ae2iJb4C7 — kohi ☕ (@KohiBlend) April 9, 2022

I totally loved it so much and Anya is so cute! I already like the protagonist as well I can't wait to see more of him too. Story is already pretty interesting so looking forward to see where it leads 🔥#SPYxFamily pic.twitter.com/YgUl2deH4u — Michael Go 🍀☘️ (@R8Promethean) April 9, 2022

