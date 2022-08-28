Spy x Family Releases Season 1B Poster

Spy x Family has been out of the limelight for a spell, but it won't be long until that all turns around. After airing its first cour, the hit 2022 series will return this fall with a new batch of episodes. Season 1B plans to continue the Forger's journey as they each fight for world peace, and now, we have been given our first look at the comeback.

As you can see above, the first poster for Spy x Family season 1B has been released. The show's second cour posted its key visual earlier today after teasing fans this past week. And of course, Anya is front and center as expected!

The artwork shows the pink-haired esper in a cute navy coat while Loid and Yor stand behind their adopted daughter. The poster also features regulars like Frankie and Desmond along with some of Twilight's WISE supervisors. And in the bottom-left corner, fans can see an adorable dog that also appeared in the final moments of season 1A.

According to this new poster, Spy x Family will return to television on October 1st in Japan. Of course, fans overseas will be able to keep up with their own simulcast courtesy of Crunchyroll. You can catch up with Spy x Family on the service right now if you aren't already. So if you need more details about the hit anime, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet-pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin, and neither knows the other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

What do you think about this latest look at Spy x Family? Are you excited for the series to return this fall? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.