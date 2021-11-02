Spy x Family Star Opens Up on Joining the Anime

Spy x Family is finally gearing up for its own anime debut, and the first addition to the cast has opened up about joining the anime! Tatsuya Endo’s original manga series has quickly taken over online discussions since it first made its debut with Shueisha’s Jump+ app in Japan a couple of years ago, and it really felt like the series was geared up for an even bigger takeover in the coming months and years. Now the first major effort of that is starting to kick in as the series officially announced its own anime adaptation is kicking off some time next year.

Spy x Family will be officially getting an anime adaptation as a joint production behind WIT Studio and CloverWorks, two studios behind some pretty big anime projects in the past such as Attack on Titan and Fairy Tail. The first member of the cast was also confirmed as Takuya Eguchi will be behind the voice of the first member of the Forger family, Loid Forger. As the first addition to the cast, Eguchi released an official statement on joining the cast through the series’ Twitter account:

As Eguchi states, “I’m very grateful for the opportunity to play Loid. As a member of the family that represents “SPY x FAMILY” in the anime, I’ll do my best to play the role so that everyone can enjoy it. One last thing.I’m looking forward to the recording. Woohoooooooooo!” It seems like the star is just as excited to help bring the series to life as fans are excited to watch it! If you wanted to check out Spy x Family and catch up with the manga before the anime debuts, you can now find it with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library.

They describe the series as such, “Master spy Twilight is the best at what he does when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions in the name of a better world. But when he receives the ultimate impossible assignment—get married and have a kid—he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn’t know is that the wife he’s chosen is an assassin and the child he’s adopted is a telepath!”

What do you think of Spy x Family making its own anime debut? What are you hoping to see from Loid and the others? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!