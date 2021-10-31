Spy x Family Anime Debuts First Trailer

Spy x Family has debuted the first trailer for its own anime adaptation! Rumors about Tatsuya Endo’s original manga series getting its own adaptation began swirling in 2019, and started to pick up steam earlier this year when the series seemingly not only registered a web domain for an anime, but even details about a potential series started to emerge. After a new report seemed to confirm that one indeed was on the way, now we have gotten an official confirmation that Spy x Family is indeed debuting its own anime adaptation some time next year.

Scheduled for a release in 2022, Spy x Family‘s anime is going to be a big one. Not only has it been announced that director Kazuhiro Furuhashi (who previously directed the Dororo reboot and Rurouni Kenshin) will be at the helm, but it will be a dual studio effort as both Wit Studio and CloverWorks will be working together to produce the series. You can get a small idea of what that will look like thanks to the first look shared through the debut trailer for the series! You can check it out below as shared by TOHO Animation:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The initial announcement for Spy x Family’s anime also confirmed that Kazuaki Shimada (The Promised Neverland) will be providing the character designs, and [K]NoW_NAME (Dorohedoro) will be composing the music for the series as stated by early reports. Not only that, but Takuya Eguchi (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’s Souei) has been confirmed as the first member of the Forger family, Loid Forger. You can get an idea for his performance in the above trailer as well, but other details such as the voices behind the other two members of the family are still being kept under wraps for now.

There’s a good chance Spy x Family will go on to dominate 2022 whenever it does eventually release, so now is the perfect time to check out the original manga to catch up. You can now find it with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library, and they describe the series as such, “Master spy Twilight is the best at what he does when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions in the name of a better world. But when he receives the ultimate impossible assignment—get married and have a kid—he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn’t know is that the wife he’s chosen is an assassin and the child he’s adopted is a telepath!”

What do you think of this first look at Spy x Family‘s anime debut? Where does it rank among your most anticipated releases of 2022? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!