Spy x Family Debuts First Anime Posters

Spy x Family has debuted its first posters for its upcoming anime adaptation! With as quickly Tatsuya Endo’s original manga series had taken off with fans since its debut in Shueisha’s Jump+ app back in 2019, it really seemed like it was only a matter of time before it got an official anime adaptation. In fact, word of a potential adaptation started swirling around early last year. Reports of a potential adaptation picked up steam throughout the last year, until now it was officially confirmed that an anime for the series is officially on the way!

Spy x Family has announced that it will be making its anime debut some time next year, and while there has yet to be a concrete release date revealed for the new anime just yet, it has shown off a lot of what fans could expect from its art direction and design with not only a first trailer but with a set of posters showing off the different kinds of dynamics that are on full display from the Forger family trio. It’s also a good and quick demonstration of what fans can look forward to from the new adaptation too! Check them out below from the series’ official Twitter account:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/spyfamily_anime/status/1454825862331711505?s=20

Spy x Family not only revealed a first look at its adaptation, but confirmed some of the first details of the new series’ staff and cast as well. Surprisingly, it’s being handled as a joint production between WIT Studio and CloverWorks. These two studios are powerhouses on their own, but the two of them together is certainly intriguing. It’s yet to be revealed just how much either studio will handle, but it will be overseen by the same director behind the recent Dororo reboot anime, Kazuhiro Furuhashi.

On top of that, it’s been announced that Kazuaki Shimada (The Promised Neverland) will be providing the character designs, and [K]NoW_NAME (Dorohedoro) will be composing the music. As for the cast, Takuya Eguchi (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime‘s Souei) has been confirmed as the first member of the Forger family, Loid Forger. If you wanted to check out the manga for the series before its debut, Viz Media now has the entire series (so far) available with their digital Shonen Jump library.

What do you think of these first posters for Spy x Family’s anime debut? Will you be keeping an eye out for it when it drops next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!