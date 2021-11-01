Spy x Family Fans Can’t Wait for the Anime’s Debut

Spy x Family fans can’t wait for the debut of its new anime! Tatsuya Endo’s original manga series has been a huge hit with fans ever since it first made its debut with Shueisha’s Jump+ app a couple of years ago, and they have been counting down the days until the manga got an official anime adaptation. The manga’s been such a hit, and desire for an anime has been so palpable in fact, that reports of the series getting an anime of its own started popping up as early as last year.

Now the wait will soon be over as Spy x Family has been officially confirmed to be getting an anime all of its own. This one could be a big one given that it’s a joint production between WIT Studio (Attack on Titan’s first three seasons, Vinland Saga) and CloverWorks (The Promised Neverland, Fairy Tail), and has some pretty big names in the staff. Not only that, but the anime has debuted its very first look with a teaser trailer that has gotten fans to a whole new level of excitement than before.

https://twitter.com/Valdezology/status/1454910126863884289?s=20

Read on to see what fans are saying about Spy x Family’s upcoming anime debut, and let us know what you think! How did you like the first look at the anime? Where does it rank among your most anticipated releases of 2022? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

